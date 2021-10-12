UTEP football’s Ronald Awatt earns honorable mention on Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week List

Sports

by: Nicole Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s runningback, Ronald Awatt, was named Player of the Week on the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose List.

Awatt set a career-high of 159 years on 18 carries (8.8 average) and scored a touchdown on a 17-yard run in UTEP’s 26-13 win at Southern Miss on Saturday. Awatt broke runs of 45 yards and 44 yards as the Miners rushed for 260 yards. The Golden Eagles’ defense entered the contest giving up just over 94 yards per game.

Awatt leads UTEP with 445 yards rushing while ranking fifth in Conference-USA. He’s rushed for three scores and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Awatt’s yards per carry rate is third in Conference-USA and 37th in Football Bowl Subdivision. For Awatt, it was his second career 100-yard rushing game.

UTEP will play against Lousiana Tech on October 16 at the Sun Bowl.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

10-11 Lujan Grisham alleged sexual assault settlement

Alice in Wonderland themed bar opens in west El Paso

10-11-21 Southwest

10-10-21 human smuggling package

El Paso native Fernie Garcia impresses UFC President Dana White, earns professional contract

UTEP off to best start since 2010 with 26-13 win over Southern Miss

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link