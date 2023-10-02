EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The last 37 days have been tough for the UTEP football team.

The Miners are off to its worst start to a season since 2019. UTEP currently holds a 1-5 overall record and are winless in its two Conference USA games this season.

UTEP football starts its open week.



HC Dana Dimel said QBs Gavin Hardison, Jake McNamara, and Kevin Hurley are day-to-day.



Dimel added he doesn’t expect WR Tyrin Smith to play against FIU.



Lots can change from now and the game in 9 days. Right now UTEP aims to get healthy. pic.twitter.com/LKSrzNIsXX — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 2, 2023

After six games played in 2023, the Miners finally get a break from the action as it began its bye week on Monday.

The open week could not have come at a better time for UTEP. The Miners have been pretty banged up at vital positions all over the field during its last two games that resulted in defeats.

UTEP is now using its bye week to not only get their bodies right but their minds as well after a very disappointing start to the season.

“It [the bye week] hits a perfect time. You know, you don’t like to be in an open week after a loss, but I think it hits it a perfect time for us because, again, we know that we just got to take it 1-0 right now, but we can use this time to get healthy. That’s the big thing for us right now.” UTEP football head coach Dana Dimel said.

“We still have that 1-0 mindset. I mean, you know how it is, we’re not winning, and we’ve got a few guys down, but at the end of the day, the coaches are keeping our heads right in saying to have a 1-0 mentality.” UTEP running back Torrance Burgess Jr. said.

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel did give updates on some of his players’ status on Monday.

Dimel said that starting quarterback Gavin Hardison is still listed as day-to-day. Hardison missed Friday night’s game against LA Tech. Last Monday, Hardison was seen wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm and did not practice. Hardison still had a sleeve on his throwing arm on Monday at practice.

“Gavin [Hardison] is day-to-day. Gavin’s injury is something we won’t know about until he goes out and works it and once, he works it and he says it feels good, he’s good to go.” Dimel said.

Backup quarterbacks Kevin Hurley and Jake McNamara are also day-to-day as of Monday, per Dimel. Hurley and McNamara both got banged up during Friday night’s game against LA Tech.

UTEP football suffered a 24-10 loss to LA Tech on Friday. In that game, which starting QB Gavin Hardison sat out, backups Kevin Hurley and Jake McNamara also got banged up.



UTEP's bye week couldn't have come at a better time as they need time to get healthy at the QB position. pic.twitter.com/G8DEZIMrmW — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) October 2, 2023

Fourth string quarterback Cade McConnell got most of the snaps at practice on Monday. McConnell did see some action during Friday’s game against LA Tech. McConnell went 1-of-2 and with nine passing yards and ten rushing yards in the contest.

Dimel added that they don’t expect wide receiver Tyrin Smith to play in UTEP’s game against FIU on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Smith has missed the two games in a row (Arizona, UNLV) and is on the brink of missing a third if Dimel’s expectations come to fruition.

A lot can change from the beginning of UTEP’s bye week and its next game against FIU in nine days, but for right now the Miners are focused on rest and recovery after a tough six game stretch to start its season.