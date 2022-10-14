EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football fans have the chance to send members of the military and their families to the Miners’ home game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Florida Atlantic.

“We are proud to be hosting our annual Military Appreciation Game next week,” UTEP coach Dana Dimel said. “We can’t thank the brave men and women of Fort Bliss enough for the sacrifices that they have made to serve our country.”

UTEP is now offering “Seats for Soldiers” packages for $40, which will include four tickets to the upcoming matchup against FAU for soldiers and their loved ones.

In addition, the UTEP Athletics Dept. will be matching each purchase, doubling the impact of each contribution.

“We’d like to thank everyone that has already taken part in the ‘Seats for Soldiers’ initiative – including the outstanding contribution made by El Paso Paper Box, Inc.,” Dimel said. “We invite others to take their lead and participate in this tremendous program!”

As an added bonus, fans who contribute to this initiative will have their name shown on the video scoreboard during the game.

Members of the military, both active and retired, are encouraged to visit the Vet Tix site to retrieve their tickets.

UTEP’s game on Oct. 22 against FAU is set to begin at 2 p.m. local time.