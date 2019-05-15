UTEP football announces 2019 kickoff times

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UTEP Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced the kickoff times for the Miners’ six 2019 football home games on Wednesday.

UTEP announces game times for home games! ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/K8IAYlBSj4 — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) May 15, 2019

The Miners’ matchups versus Houston Baptist (Aug. 31), Nevada (Sept. 21), UTSA (Oct. 5) and LA Tech (Oct. 26) will start at 6 p.m. Mountain time. November home games against Charlotte (Nov. 9) and Rice (Nov. 30) will kick at 1 p.m. MT.

Earlier this year, UTEP Athletics officials disseminated a survey to season ticket holders and students gauging their opinions on a wide variety of topics related to the football game day experience. One of the topics was kickoff times.

“We had over 1,500 responses to the survey and received some really tremendous feedback on what the fans are looking for from UTEP Football Gameday,” Senter said. “The survey was extremely comprehensive in nature to cover everything from football game times to ticketing, parking, tailgating, concessions, marketing and promotions, video production and much more. We discussed all of the findings with our Fan Council and received some really positive insight from them as well. We’ll continue to utilize the results of the survey and our Fan Council in working towards bettering the UTEP Football experience for all our fans this fall.

“One of the things that we discovered was that our fans preferred the 6 p.m. start time for the early games in the season, and afternoon kickoffs with the threat of inclement weather in November. After one season experimenting with 5:30 starts, we’re pleased to return to the 6 p.m. kickoff time that was popular with fans and commonplace prior to 2018. We’re looking forward to sharing more new developments to UTEP Football Gameday with our fans in the coming months as we eagerly await the 2019 campaign.”

With the Conference USA TV schedule set, the Oct. 5 game against UTSA marks UTEP’s 88th Homecoming contest. The Miners are 38-48-1 all-time on Homecoming and will be hosting the Roadrunners on Homecoming for the second time in five years.

The Miners return quarterbacks Kai Locksley and Brandon Jones, who combined for throw for 1,610 yards and rush for 401 yards last season. They’ll operate behind a veteran offensive line that features eight returning players who have combined for 84 career starts. UTEP also welcomes back 1,000-yard rusher Quardraiz Wadley on offense. The Miner defense improved from 107th nationally in yards allowed in 2017 to 68th last season and looks to continue its progression this fall led by a stout defensive line. Coach Dana Dimel and his staff reeled in a 2019 recruiting class that features eight three-star recruits according to 247sports.com. It marks the most three-star signees for UTEP since 2010, and the third-most since 2000.