UTEP begins track resurfacing at Kidd Field Video

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) - Anyone who's been to a track meet at UTEP in recent years has probably noticed one glaring issue: The track surface at Kidd Field is in dire need of repair.

Thankfully for the Miners, a construction project will begin this week to replace the entire track with a better surface.

The track currently in place was laid down in 2011, but the weather and climate in El Paso was too harsh for the surface, and it quickly became as hard as concrete and difficult for UTEP's athletes to run and train on. So just eight years later, the Miners are getting a new track.

The new surface will not only help UTEP's current athletes, but it will also help draw future Miners to El Paso.

"Nowadays that stuff really matters. When we bring in prospects for their visits and recruits for their visits and we sell our program, that's a big part of it," head coach Mika Laaksonen said. "If we have a top notch track that is good to work on and practice on obviously it'll be easier for us to recruit top level talent."

13 Miners are heading to the NCAA West Regional that begins Thursday in Sacramento, Calif., in hopes of qualifying for the national meet next month.