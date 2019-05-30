Urias pushing for Padres call-up

There are few hitters in the Pacific Coast League right now that are as hot as El Paso Chihuahuas infielder Luis Urias. Urias crushed his 13th home run of the season Tuesday night in Fresno and is hitting .369 in 36 MiLB games this season.

Urias began the season in Triple-A, but was called up early in the season by the San Diego Padres. In 11 games with the big league club, he collected just two hits in 24 at-bats, leading to being optioned back to El Paso last month.

Since being sent down, Urias has terrorized PCL pitching, especially as of late. He is hitting .452 in his last 10 games.

With the recent success, many Padres fans are calling for his call-up. However, there is a specific plan ahead for Urias.

“If you put him in a big league lineup right now, he would be okay,” said Chihuahuas manager Edwin Rodriguez. “We are expecting more from him and we don’t want him to just be okay.”

Despite the Padres need for a spark in the lineup, management is taking a patient approach with one of their top prospects.

“I think the organization feels that the next time they call him up, it will be the last time they have to call him up. They wouldn’t have to send him back,” said Rodriguez. “The organization wants to make sure everything is working for him with all of his mechanics, especially at the plate. Defensively, he’s a big leaguer right now.”

The Chihuahuas will play a doubleheader on Thursday against the Tacoma Rainiers. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. MDT.