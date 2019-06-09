Unbeaten streak reaches eight matches as Locomotive FC rolls past LA Galaxy II 3-0

El Paso Locomotive FC defeated LA Galaxy II 3-0 at Southwest University Park on Saturday night, extending its impressive unbeaten streak to eight matches.

The last time Locomotive FC lost a game was on April 13 against Phoenix Rising FC. In that time, El Paso has risen to fourth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference. Their 23 points is just two points behind first place New Mexico United.

On Saturday evening in El Paso, it was once again striker Jerome Kiesewetter who led the way, as he netted two goals in a match for the fourth time this season. Kiesewetter’s first goal came in the 43rd minute to give El Paso a 1-0 lead just before halftime. His second came in the 87th minute to ice the match. Both were assisted by James Kiffe. Kiesewetter now has nine goals on the season, all of them coming in the last six matches.

The final El Paso goal came in the 88th minute off the foot of Omar Salgado, the El Paso native who was the first player signed by Locomotive FC. Salgado got a break-away and calmly put it past the goalkeeper to put the icing on an impressive El Paso win. It was his first goal at home and second of the season.

Logan Ketterer was rarely challenged by LA Galaxy II, but he kept out the few chances sent his way to get credit for a clean sheet.

With the win Locomotive FC is now 6-2-5 on the season. Next week, El Paso hits the road to play the Tulsa Roughnecks on June 15, before returning home to play Las Vegas Lights FC on June 22.