Two UTEP football games to be nationally televised

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - UTEP's game at Texas Tech (Sept. 7) will be televised on FSN and the Miners' game at North Texas (Nov. 2) will be carried on the NFL Network as part of Conference USA's broadcast schedule for the 2019 football season, announced on Thursday.

UTEP will battle the Red Raiders in Lubbock at 6 p.m. MT. The Miners and the Mean Green will kick off from Denton at 1:30 p.m. MT.

Nine more UTEP games will be streamed on ESPN platforms. The Miners' matchups versus Houston Baptist (Aug. 31, 6 p.m. MT), at Southern Miss (Sept. 28, 5 p.m. MT), versus UTSA (Oct. 5, 6 p.m. MT), at FIU (Oct. 19, 5 p.m. MT), and versus Charlotte (Nov. 9, 1 p.m. MT) will be shown on ESPN+. UTEP's contests versus Nevada (Sept. 21, 6 p.m. MT), versus LA Tech (Oct. 26, 6 p.m. MT), at UAB (Nov. 16, TBD) and versus Rice (Nov. 30, 1 p.m. MT) will be available on ESPN3.

Additional Conference USA football broadcast exposures will be released as soon as they are finalized.

