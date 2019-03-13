Two UTEP basketball players to transfer away Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Two UTEP sophomores have announced they will be leaving the men's basketball team.

Guards Evan Gilyard and Kobe Magee both announced Tuesday they were transferring out of the program.

That now means that every single player on the Miners roster has been recruited by coach Rodney Terry and his staff. Because of that, expectations will be high in year two of his tenure.

This past season, Gilyard led the Miners in scoring at more than 13 points per game. Meanwhile, Magee averaged a little more than 3 points per game coming off the bench.

Here is a look at what both players tweeted today.