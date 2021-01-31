The love of basketball bonds an El Paso family together

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The bouncing of the ball, the swish of the net, it’s all music to the Celaya family.

“Basketball is in our blood and the fact we get to do this is such a blessing,” Luis Celaya Jr., El Paso High School head boy’s basketball coach, said.

Daniel Celaya, Eastwood’s boy’s basketball assistant coach and his little brother Luis, learned the love of the game from their father Luis senior, known better by his nickname ‘Wee.’

“Being around the game of basketball helped him get through life, because he couldn’t wait to get on the court and watch basketball,” Daniel Celaya said.

Wee was well-known in the Sun City hoops community. He founded and coaches the El Paso Coyotes city league basketball teams in 1972 and he helped generations of El Pasoans learn the game.

“He sacrificed a lot for us in the beginning coaching all those different teams. He really helped out so many kids in the neighborhood,” Luis Celaya said.

The elder Celaya passed away suddenly in October at the age of 76, but the family basketball tradition lives on. Daniel is currently an assistant at Eastwood, helping the Troopers to the 2020 Sweet 16. Luis finally secured his first head coaching gig this season at El Paso High.

“I’m proud of him because he went up through the rankings. He started as a freshman coach, a JV coach, a varsity assistant and now as a head coach he’s working hard,” Daniel Celaya said.

“I know for my dad it was really important that we do what we love. That’s probably one of the greater things that he took pride in the most is seeing us work hard for kids and get the best out of them,” Luis Celaya said.

The passion won’t stop with the Celaya brothers either. Daniel’s daughter Celina is a senior at Chapin High School. Her leadership has helped the Huskies to within arm’s reach of a District 1-5A title.

“I want to make them all proud and carry on the tradition. I know it makes everyone happy watching me play and I just want to keep doing that for them,” Celina Celaya said.

Their father has been the missing link to an exciting season for the Celayas, but they know he’s never too far away.

“He’s up in heaven watching them play every day. We always say he has a front row seat to the games,” Daniel Celaya said.