Step back in time: What have past Super Bowls in Tampa looked like?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This year’s Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium is right around the corner, but this isn’t Tampa’s first rodeo when it comes to hosting the big game.

This year will mark the fifth time the City of Tampa has hosted the Super Bowl. It previously hosted in 1984, 1991, 2001 and 2009.

While it’s the city’s fifth hosting gig, it’s only the third Super Bowl that will be played at Raymond James. The 1984 and 1991 games were played at Tampa Stadium, which was demolished in the late 90s and replaced by Raymond James Stadium. The 2001 and 2009 Super Bowls were played at Raymond James, where this year’s game will also take place.

Here’s what the past Super Bowls in Tampa looked like:

Super Bowl XVIII: Jan. 22, 1984

The defending Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins of the NFC went up against the AFC champion Los Angeles Raiders at Tampa Stadium on Jan. 22, 1984. Super Bowl XVIII marked Tampa’s first time hosting a Super Bowl.

22 Jan 1984: Quarterback Joe Theismann of the Washington Redskins looks to pass the ball during Super Bowl XVIII against the Los Angeles Raiders at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Raiders won the game, 38-9. (Getty Images/Mandatory Credit: Allsport/Allsport)

Jane Fonda waves pom poms as she sits with her husband, Tom Hayden, in the stands at Tampa Stadium prior to the start of Super Bowl XVIII on Sunday, Jan. 22, 1984 in Tampa. Fonda and Hayden are supporting the Los Angeles Raiders in their quest for the NFL Championship against the Washington Redskins. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Raiders Lester Hayes gives the number one sign after he helped to recover a blocked punt in the end zone for the first score of the game against the Washington Redskins in Tampa, Jan. 22, 1984. (AP Photo)

22 Jan 1984: The Los Angeles Raiders celebrate a touchdown against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Raiders won the game, 38-9. (Getty Images/Mandatory Credit: Allsport/Allsport)

Los Angeles Raiders running back #32 Marcus Allen high steps his way down the sideline past Washington Redskins defender #24 Anthony Washington and #28 in Tampa, Fla. during 1984 Super Bowl XVIII. (AP Photo)

Los Angeles Raiders Derrick Jensen, left, is congratulated by teammate Lester Hayes after he blocked a Washington Redskins punt which the Raiders recovered in the end zone for the first touchdown of the Super Bowl game in Tampa, Jan. 22, 1984. (AP Photo)

22 Jan 1984: The Los Angeles Raiders celebrate after Super Bowl XVIII against the Washington Redskins at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Raiders won the game, 38-9. (Getty Images)

In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, Los Angeles Raiders’ Matt Millen gestures as he celebrates with teammate Reggie Kinlaw following the Raiders’ 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa. (AP Photo/File)

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen, named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XVIII, is interviewed by Brent Musburger of CBS-TV as the Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett, clad in a jersey and a towel, waits at right in the locker room in Tampa, Jan. 22, 1984. The Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Player at far right is unidentified. (AP Photo)

In this Jan. 23, 1984, file photo, Oakland Raiders coach Tom Flores clutches the Super Bowl trophy as Raiders managing general partner Al Davis is interviewed by Brent Musburger in the locker room after their 38-9 win over the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVIII in Tampa, Fla. At right is NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle. (AP Photo/File)

In this Jan. 22, 1984, file photo, Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) outruns Washington Redskins Neal Olkewicz (52) for a touchdown during Super Bowl XVIII at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Allen scored two touchdowns during the game and was named Most Valuable Player as his team won 38-9. (AP Photo/File)

Marcus Allen of the Los Angeles Raiders, named the most valuable player, gives the number one sign as he holds up the Super Bowl XVIII trophy following his team’s victory in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 22, 1984. The Raiders defeated the Washington Redskins, 38-9. (AP Photo)

Washington was favored to win the game, but the Raiders defeated the Redskins 38-9. Raiders running back Marcus Allen was named the game’s MVP.

There were 72,920 fans in Tampa Stadium for the game and more than 77 million viewers on the CBS telecast. The NFL posted the full game on YouTube in 2016.

Super Bowl XXV: Jan. 27, 1991

AFC champion Buffalo Bills faced off against the NFC champion New York giants on Jan. 27, 1991, in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. It was the second time the City of Tampa hosted the game and the second and final time the big game would be held at Tampa Stadium. Total attendance for the game was 73,813.

The game was played in the midst of a tense time in the United States – just more than a week after the nation led a coalition of countries in an aerial bombing in the Persian Gulf War. Security was tighter than normal and concerns were high. According to ESPN, there was even talk that the game could be moved to a later date or called off altogether.

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: General view of the Tampa Stadium press box prior to Super Bowl XXV between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Fans show their support for American and it’s troops in the Middle East at the start of Super Bowl XXV on Sunday, Jan. 28, 1991 in Tampa. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy)

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Running back Jamie Mueller #41 of the Buffalo Bills drives to the one yard line on a tree run gain against defensive tackle Leonard Marshall #70 of the New York Giants in the second quarter of Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 27: Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem before a game with the New York Giants taking on the Buffalo Bills prior to Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium on January 27, 1991 in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won 20-19. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Security officers look out to the horizon from atop the Tampa Stadium skyboxes as a Super Bowl XXV flag flutters in the wind prior to the start of the football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 1991. Security is extra tight because of the Gulf War. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

12 Jan 1991: Security staffmembers check a car prior to the start of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the game, 20-19.

27 Jan 1991: General view of Super Bowl XXV between the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Giants won the game, 20-19.

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 1991, file photo, New York Giants coach Bill Parcells is carried on the shoulders of football players Lawrence Taylor (56) and Carl Banks (58) after defeating the Buffalo Bills 20-19 to win Super Bowl XXV in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke, File)

The game marked the second Super Bowl appearance for the Giants. It was Buffalo’s first time making it to the big game and would mark the start of the team’s four-year streak of making it to consecutive Super Bowls without winning the championship.

The game ended in dramatic fashion. With 8 seconds left to play and Buffalo trailing by just one point, Bills kicker Scott Norwood kicked a 47-yard field goal attempt “wide right.” The Giants won 20-19, making it the closest final score of a Super Bowl ever.

The full game has been posted on YouTube by the NFL.

Super Bowl XXXV: Jan. 28, 2001

The New York Giants of the NFC faced off against the AFC’s Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV on Jan. 28, 2001. While Super Bowl XXXV was the third Super Bowl held in Tampa, it was the first time the big game was played at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had played their final game at the old stadium in December 1997 before the new Raymond James Stadium opened.

The City of Tampa made it an even bigger celebration when it was decided the date of the annual Gasparilla pirate festival would be moved. The city decided to hold Gasparilla the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday, drawing an estimated 750,000 people to the festival.

28 Jan 2001: A general view of the pregame show with the Stealth B-52 bomber flying overhead for the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A view of Raymond James Stadium from one of the endzones before the start of Super Bowl XXXV between the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants in Tampa, Florida. DIGITAL IMAGE Mandatory Credit: Tom Hauck/ALLSPORT

28 Jan 2001: A general view of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida before the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A general view of a desperate fan before the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A general view of the pregame show for the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A view from above as the Baltimore Ravens kickoff the start of the game to the New York Giants during Super Bowl XXXV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/ALLSPORT

28 Jan 2001: Fans of the New York Giants hold signs looking for tickets before the Super Bowl XXXV Game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A general view of fans arriving for the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: The Baltimore Ravens celebrate on the field after winning the Super Bowl XXXV Game against the New York Giants at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A fan of the Baltimore Ravens wears a raven mask as he holds up a fake trophy before the Super Bowl XXXV Game against the New York Giants at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

28 Jan 2001: A general view of the post game celebration for the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker Ray Lewis (C) warms up before the start of Super Bowl XXXV 28 January 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens will play for the Vince Lomabardi Trophy and the title of NFL champions. AFP PHOTO/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA, UNITED STATES: Diane Hawes of Baltimore, MD and Pete Mullin (R) of San Diego, CA dance to live music outside of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl XXXV 28 January 2001 in Tampa, Florida. The New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens will play later 28 January for the NFL championship. AFP PHOTO/Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

28 Jan 2001: A general view of the halftime show for the Super Bowl XXXV Game between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens defeated the Giants 34-7.Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis smiles after defeating the New York Giants 34-7 and being named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXV Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

New York Giants head coach Jim Fassel checks over his team during pregame warmups before facing the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XXXV on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

The Backstreet Boys sing the national anthem before Super Bowl XXXV on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2001, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

The Ravens went into the Super Bowl as the favorites to win and ended up defeating the Giants 34-7. Baltimore’s win denied New York the chance to get its third Super Bowl title. The Giants won their first championship in Super Bowl XXI in 1987 and won a second title at Tampa Stadium when they won Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

According to TampaBaySports.org, Baltimore held the Giants to just 152 yards. New York scored its single touchdown on a kickoff return.

The game was attended by 71,921 people. The NFL has posted the full game on YouTube.

Super Bowl XLIII: Feb. 1, 2009

The last time Tampa hosted the Super Bowl before 2021 was Feb. 1, 2009. Super Bowl XLIII featured a showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers of the AFC and the Arizona Cardinals of the NFC.

The game has been ranked among both the top 10 Super Bowl games and the 10 greatest games of all time.

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: A detailed picture of the scoreboard and pirate ship in the stands before Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Super Bowl signage is seen on the back of the stadium scoreboard prior to Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fans fill the stadium before the start of the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: A marching band performs during the pre-game show prior to the start of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Fans fill the stands during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Fireworks go off during the halftime of the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Fans arrive prior to the start of Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: A marching band performs during the pre-game show prior to the start of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Musician Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Bridgestone halftime show during Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: The scoreboard and giant pirate ship are seen in the end zone during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 01: The Arizona Cardinals kick the openig kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

J.D. Trevino of Tempe. Ariz., looks over the field before the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Going into the game, the Steelers were the favorites to win. Pittsburgh defeated the Cardinals 27-23, earning the franchise’s record-setting sixth Super Bowl championship.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Santonio Holmes was named Super Bowl MVP after recording nine catches for one touchdown. The touchdown came from a six-yard pass made with 35 seconds left in the game, securing the Steelers’ four-point win over the Cardinals.

The full game is available on the NFL’s YouTube channel.