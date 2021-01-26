Security preps going into place in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to make history this year as the first team to ever play in the Super Bowl on their home field.

As the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take the field at Raymond James Stadium with even more fans expected to be celebrating, security is top of mind.

“It’s an all-hands-on-deck event,” Tampa Police Department Assistant Chief Ruben Garcia said.

For more than a year now, dozens of agencies have been planning for the global stage.

At a news conference on Monday, Mayor Jane Castor addressed rumors circulating that fans who are disappointed over the limited capacity plan to rush the stadium to watch the game.

“This is Tampa Bay, we’re not going to storm anything. We are going to enjoy this event. We’re going to ensure that the entire community gets to enjoy it,” Mayor Castor said.

Not only are officials keeping an eye on threats, but law enforcement agencies are also closely watching and learning from recent events, like the riots at the U.S. Capitol, to make sure they’re ready for anything.

“We have assets in place and are prepared,” Garcia said. “I think the city is different than most. I think the city knows how to have a good time safely enjoy their sports teams.”