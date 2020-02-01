‘I’m glorifying him’: Grounded by faith, Mahomes prays before Super Bowl departure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t one to shy away from his Christian faith.

Mahomes told reporters this week in Miami that he was raised in the church. The QB said that he’s where he is now in his young career because of his faith.

“Faith has always been big with me,” he said.

The 24-year-old said when he’s out on the field, he’s not just putting on a show for Chiefs Kingdom. He’s also playing for God.

“Obviously I want to win every game, but I’m glorifying him every single time I’m out there,” he added.

Mahomes said his walk with Christ has shaped him into the man he is today and the star player so many around the league admire.

“As long as I’m doing everything the right way and the way that he would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am,” he said.

“It’s awesome to see somebody that has influence be vocal,” said Jon Purkey, pastor at Nexus Church in Lenexa.

Mahomes and Purkey share the same barber. He prayed over the QB before he left for Miami, asking God for “protection, favor and great exploits.”

“A person who believes in the power of prayer calls the things that are not, as though they were,” Purkey said. “I believe that prayer makes all the difference in the world.”

The pastor of 23 years said having someone like Mahomes share his love for Christ unabashedly on the national stage has ripple effects.

“I mean, if someone looks up to a person and they are a Christian and, say the person looking up to them is not a Christian, I think there’s great impact in that. Maybe it will lead them to find out who Christ is,” he said.

Mahomes: a humble servant in life and a force of nature on the field.

“I understand that he’s given me a lot of blessings in my life, and I’m trying to maximize them and glorify him,” Mahomes said.