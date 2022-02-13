(NEXSTAR) – It seems to happen at every major sporting event: A fan ran onto the field at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl.

Security chased down the spectator as he ran acrross the field. He appeared to be holding a sign, but it’s unclear exactly what it says.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: A fan runs on the field during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A fan runs on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A fan is apprehended after running on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A fan is apprehended after running on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

What is clearer is that the spectator is wearing a Super Bowl LVI sweater and appears to have a bag from the Super Bowl Experience.

This, of course, is not the first spectator to sprint onto a Super Bowl field. During last year’s game in Tampa, a man clad in a pink leotard ran across the field before being brought down.

That fan, who was charged with misdemeanor trespassing, was trying to get exposure for his pornography website.

The identity of the fan who ran onto the field at SoFi Stadium is still unclear, as is his potential motive.

Nexstar Media Wire’s Russell Falcon contributed to this report.