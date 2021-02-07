El Paso native among Big Game halftime show dancers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso native Donovan Gibbs will be performing at Sunday’s Big Game halftime show.

Gibbs is no stranger to the limelight, he auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance in 2013 and has gone on to open a successful dance studio in Los Angeles. Gibbs, an Eastwood High School graduate, was homeless for almost a year, living in his parents’ Desert Eagle Productions dance studio.

In 2015 Gibbs performed with Janet Jackson’s tour and has since performed with Camila Cabello, J Balvin, and Rhianna.

Gibbs has a more than 26,000 followers on Instagram, where he posts choreography videos.

Sunday’s halftime show will feature The Weeknd and is expected to begin around 6 p.m. MST.

