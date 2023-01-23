KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will host an NFL record fifth consecutive AFC Championship this Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.

It’s a repeat of last season’s conference championship, but Chiefs fans are hoping for a different outcome.

Kansas City has lost the past three matchups with Cincinnati, and now they’ll look to avoid a fourth and advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The biggest question on every Chiefs fan’s mind is quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ankle. Mahomes was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Kansas City’s AFC divisional round win over Jacksonville.

But after the game Mahomes said he’s “good to go” for the championship. On Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury isn’t as serious as the one Mahomes suffered in 2019, and he’ll play on Sunday.

It’s good news for fans because the Chiefs will need to bring their best if they want to go to their third Super Bowl in four years.

Here’s what to know if you’re headed to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Tickets

You can buy Chiefs tickets on the team’s website or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek, but be prepared to pay a pretty penny to see the Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s game, but even the cheapest seats will cost you hundreds of dollars.

“Right now, tickets are starting around $400,” said Jason Durbin, VP of ticket operations with Tickets for Less.

“That’s actually a little bit cheaper right now than last year at this time, coming off the exciting win and the Bengals hadn’t been in so long. This year, it’s still the biggest game we’ve seen all year. It’s still a hot ticket. It’s just slightly down from last year.”

FOX4 found some even better deals that are just over $300 per ticket, as of Monday, but the top seats in Arrowhead Stadium are going for over $2,000 per ticket.

Don’t forget: All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. If someone is trying to give you a paper ticket, it’s not real.

“Just make sure you’re buying from a secure source,” Durbin previously told FOX4. “Make sure you’re double checking where you’re getting it from. You know sometimes someone can make it look like a real good deal, and it might not be one.”

The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pregame timeline

The Chiefs final home game of the regular season kicks off just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early since there are plenty of things going on at the stadium before the game starts. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

1 p.m. – Parking gates open

1:30 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

3 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level gates open

3:30 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium gates open

4:25 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin

5:21 p.m. – Jaguars team introduction

5:23 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction

5:27 p.m. – National anthem

5:30 p.m. – Coin toss

5:32 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 1 p.m. Sunday ahead of kickoff, but as we’ve seen in the past, fans will likely start lining up hours before that.

Fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are now $62 for the AFC Championship game. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass, which now costs $130.

You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Fans planning to use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should plan to get dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, about two hours before kickoff.

Arrowhead Stadium has a Clear Bag Policy, and that means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon, clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, items like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags. See the full list of prohibited and permitted items.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless a few years ago, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Chiefs spirit

The Chiefs haven’t announced their pregame entertainment, drum honoree, possible halftime shows or other fun for the AFC Championship yet.

FOX4 will update this story once that information is released.