INDIANAPOLIS – Last week’s divisional round of the NFL playoffs may have been the best weekend of football in league history.

Three games ended with a game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation and the fourth went to overtime and was capped off with a touchdown on the final play.

Sunday’s conference championship games can only hope to come close to last weekend’s excitement.

The AFC Championship Game is up first as the Chiefs host the Bengals. Kansas City is looking for its third straight trip to the Super Bowl, while Cincinnati is hoping to punch its ticket to the big game for the first time since the 1988 season.

The NFC Championship is a divisional showdown between the Rams and 49ers. San Francisco won both games in the regular season. Both teams are looking for their second trip to the Super Bowl in the last five years.

WDTN’s Jack Pohl joins host Chris Hagan on this week’s “Big Game Bound” to break down the AFC title game while KRON’s Kate Rooney previews the NFC matchup. Former NFL running back Jarrett Payton also gives his weekly picks.

Sunday’s Conference Championship Schedule