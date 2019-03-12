Terry reflects on UTEP basketball season Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - For the first time in over 20 years, the UTEP men's basketball team is not making a trip to the conference tournament. Instead, the Miners wrapped up their 2018-2019 season with a 48-47 loss to Middle Tennessee on Saturday. UTEP closes the season 8-21 (3-15).

First year head coach Rodney Terry took over the program almost a year ago to the date and he wasted no time getting to work. Terry brought in freshmen Efe Odigie, Nigel Hawkins, Jordan Lathon, and Kaosi Ezeagu, who all played significant minutes for the Miners this season.

In addition, UTEP brought in a handful of transfers who were forced to sit out the 2018-2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Bryson Williams, Tydus Verhoeven, Souley Boum, Anthony Tarke, Deon Stroud, and Kaden Archie will all be eligible to play at some point next season.

"When you look at the makeup in terms of how the team was put together for this year and the program moving forward, it was our recruiting vision," said Terry.

UTEP was not expected to compete for a conference championship in year one of the Terry era, but the Miners wound up finishing last in Conference USA with one of the youngest rosters in all of college basketball. UTEP leaned heavily on four freshman, two sophomores, and one senior in Paul Thomas.

UTEP forward Efe Odigie named to All-Conference USA Freshman team. Odigie averaged 12.7 PPG and 10.1 RPG. He is the first UTEP player to finish the season averaging a double-double since 1981-82 (Terry White). #CUSAmbb #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/561WtfIJYd — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) March 11, 2019

"I've been really happy with my freshmen," said Terry. "There's a big picture. There were many times this year that I had to pull myself back and really understand the big picture in terms of where we are trying to go and what we are trying to do. Would we have like to of won some more games in the process, for sure. We had games in the balance that we had opportunities to win that we just couldn't close out."

Heading into the 2019-2020 season, Terry believes the struggles UTEP had will benefit the program moving forward.

"This year is going to make me a better coach. It's going to make my staff a better staff. It's going to make my players better," said Terry. "We had a chance to have some tough lessons and learn really hard this year in terms of how we had to do it."

Once again, the message at the conclusion of a UTEP men's basketball season is patience. This is not an overnight rebuild and if the roster stays intact, the Miners will be back next season.