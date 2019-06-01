Tacoma takes down Chihuahuas for third straight day Video

EL PASO, TEXAS - The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday before rallying for three runs and bringing the tying run to the plate in their 8-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers. The close loss was El Paso's third consecutive defeat, matching a season high for longest losing streak.

El Paso's lineup included three San Diego Padres on MLB rehab – Franchy Cordero, Francisco Mejia and Jose Pirela. Cordero went 1-for-5 in his first minor league game of the season, while Mejia drove in two runs on sacrifice flies and Pirela hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.

Tacoma had a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning from Braden Bishop. The Rainiers have won six of their last seven games. Eric Yardley pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and has allowed only three earned runs in his last 12 outings.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/31/579443#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579443

Team Records: Tacoma (29-27), El Paso (34-21)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Justus Sheffield (2-3, 5.06) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (0-2, 6.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso andwww.epchihuahuas.com.