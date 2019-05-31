Tacoma sweeps Chihuahuas in doubleheader

Tacoma 4 El Paso 0 – Thursday – Game 1

WP: Niese (3-1)

LP: Quantrill (4-2)

S: Bautista (1)

Time: 2:02

Attn: 7,219

Former New York Mets pitcher Jon Niese pitched five scoreless innings for Tacoma in Game 1 of Thursday’s doubleheader at Southwest University Park. The Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-0, handing El Paso its second shutout loss of the season.

Cal Quantrill allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings in his first start with the Chihuahuas since returning from the San Diego Padres. Luis Urias went 1-for-3, extending his on-base streak to 29 games. El Paso made two errors in the loss, ending a season-high five-game errorless streak.

The Game 1 loss ended the Chihuahuas’ three-game winning streak.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/30/579442#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579442

Tacoma 7 El Paso 0 – Thursday – Game 2

WP: Misiewicz (2-1)

LP: Allen (4-2)

S: None

Time: 2:03

The Rainiers completed a doubleheader sweep with their 7-0 win over the Chihuahuas in Game 2. Tacoma sent nine batters to the plate in a five-run fourth inning, which chased El Paso starter Logan Allen from the game.

El Paso entered the day leading Triple-A baseball in most offensive categories but the Chihuahuas were held to nine hits in the doubleheader, eight of which were singles. The team’s three hits in Game 2 tied a season low.

The Chihuahuas are now 2-2 in doubleheader games this season.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/30/579441#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579441

Team Records: Tacoma (28-27), El Paso (34-20)

Next Game: Friday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Erik Swanson (0-0, 4.09) vs. El Paso LHP Jerry Keel (4-1, 5.34). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.