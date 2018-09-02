Tacoma bests El Paso 5-4 in extra innings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TACOMA, WA (KTSM) - Tacoma shortstop Zach Vincej made a diving play to start a game-ending double play in the Rainiers’ 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The 10-inning loss moved El Paso’s extra-inning record to 2-3 this season.

Logan Allen pitched well in his first Triple-A no-decision, allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings for El Paso. Francisco Mejia went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, his sixth since joining the Chihuahuas in late July. Shane Peterson went 2-for-5, including his 30th double of the season, to move his hitting streak to 11 games.

The loss also ended the Chihuahuas’ team-record 17-game home winning streak. It was El Paso’s first home loss since July 20 versus Sacramento.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2018/09/01/542641#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=542641

Team Records: Tacoma (64-72), El Paso (81-55)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP David Rollins (0-2, 7.88) vs. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (2-1, 3.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.