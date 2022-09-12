FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on Monday afternoon to repair a broken bone in his throwing hand.

Sources close to the team say the surgery went well after Prescott told reporters that the break was “very clean.”

No word on how long Dak Prescott’s recovery will be, but even Dak suggested that he will miss several weeks of the new NFL season.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will be a key part of daily activities for the Cowboys, advising backup quarterback Cooper Rush to start with.

In his news conference Monday afternoon, McCarthy said Cowboys ownership is considering adding a veteran quarterback to help fill the void while Prescott recovers from the hand injury.