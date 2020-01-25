Sunland Park this week: First major prep of the season scheduled for Sunday

SUNLAND PARK, NM — Updates on horses pointing towards the Sunland Derby and Sunland Park Oaks on March 22nd.

This week, the focus is on Remington Park Springboard Mile winner Shoplifted, who will be back in action Friday, January 24, as Oaklawn Park opens up with the $150,000 Smarty Jones.

This Sunday, January 26, Sunland Park will host its first major prep featuring the $100,000 Riley Allison Derby. Competitive Idea, Rowdy Yates and Arizona Jeremy are the leading contenders. Also, the $65,000 Borderplex Stakes and $100,000 Johnie L. Jamison Stakes will be contested that same afternoon.