EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the last 28 years, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has partnered with the Pac-12 Conference to provide the game with one of its two participating teams each year.

Right now, the Pac-12 faces extinction after conference realignment has left Washington State and 2023 Sun Bowl participant Oregon State as the lone two members of the conference once 2024 rolls around.

With the future of the Pac-12’s existence shaky, the future of the Sun Bowl’s partnership with the conference is unclear.

KTSM spoke with Sun Bowl Executive Director Bernie Olivas about the bowl game’s current situation after the latest conference realignment news surrounding the Pac-12. Olivas said the Sun Bowl is still under contract with the Pac-12 and until things change, that is the direction both parties will head in.

Olivas told KTSM he had a meeting with Oregon State Director of Athletics Scott Barnes on Thursday morning and spoke about the Pac-12’s future.

“I had a meeting this morning with Scott Barnes, and we talked a little bit about that. He’s got a lot of plans. He didn’t share a lot of those with us, but he feels that the PAC-12 is going to survive and he’s looking forward to it,” Olivas said on Thursday. “We had a really good talk about that, but nothing new. As far as we’re concerned, we are still under contract with the Pac-12 and until things change, that is the direction we are heading.”

The Sun Bowl and Pac-12 will continue its partnership for the time being. Olivas said if and when the Pac-12 gives them the notice that it does not a sufficient amount of teams to send to bowl games, that is the moment the Sun Bowl will look elsewhere for possible participating teams.

“As soon as they [Pac-12] tells us that they aren’t going to have enough teams, we’ll start looking elsewhere, but they feel confident that they’re going to succeed and survive.” Olivas said.

“Scott Barnes is very capable and he’s working very hard to make that Pac-12 live and survive and continue its over 100-year existence,” Olivas said. “We still have two years left on the contract and we’ll see what happens after that.”

Olivas said he has not had any concrete talks with other conferences about joining the Sun Bowl.

“I have not had any conversations with any of the conferences. I’ve had some text communications, but really not about joining the conference, more to just to let them know, ‘hey, we’re here’ but no discussions of joining any conferences have taken place.” Olivas said.

The 90th edition of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be played on Saturday, Dec. 29. The Pac-12’s Oregon State will face off with FBS independent Notre Dame in a nationally ranked matchup at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT. The game will air on CBS Sports, the 55th consecutive broadcast.

