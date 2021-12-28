Washington State football team visits Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Festivities for the 88th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl continued Tuesday, as the Washington State Cougars football team got a tour of the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss.

Washington State student-athletes and their coaching staff were welcomed by Commanding General of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Major General Sean C. Bernabe when they arrived.

Shortly after, the program got the chance to walk around the Fort Bliss Simulation Center, viewing military vehicles and getting a hands-on experience with the equipment simulators.

Successful and awesome visit to Fort Bliss 🇺🇸



Grateful to get an inside look of how the true heroes train to become the best in the world! pic.twitter.com/ECPz5lobEY — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) December 29, 2021

It was an experience that gave those in attendance a new perspective on the military base.

“This is the first time I’ve been on any kind of military base,” said Washington State defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement. “It’s pretty fun, it’s kind of exciting to see some of what our trips get to do, what they experience, what they go through, and kind of just the environment that they’re put in everyday.”

This was just one of the many things the Washington State football team has participated in.

Sunday, The Cougars touched down in the Sun City and were greeted by Mariachis and Folklorico dancers on the tarmac at El Paso International Airport. The team later on in the day got to go to Top Golf and show off their best golf swings.

Monday night, the team got to eat at Cattleman’s Steakhouse.

Some sights from the trip @WSUCougarFB took to Cattleman's!



We love food and fun in El Paso, Texas! #GameOn pic.twitter.com/kjaKhXGjTa — Sun Bowl Association (@TonyTheTigerSB) December 28, 2021

Washington State has been the only program to participate in this week’s festivities leading up to the Sun Bowl.

That’s because the University of Miami pulled out the bowl game due to COVID-19 issue among its’ team, and replacement team Central Michigan not arriving until Thursday.

Central Michigan and Washington State will compete at the 2021 Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, at 10 a.m. (MT).