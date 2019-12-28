Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl marks postseason return for Florida State

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Florida State officially began its preparations for the 2019 Tony the Tiger the Sun Bowl against Arizona State on Friday morning at Eastwood High School.

The Seminoles are making their first appearance in El Paso’s Game since 1966. The trip to the Sun City also doubles as Florida State’s return to a bowl game, after missing out for the first time in 36 years in 2018.

WATCH: Sights and sounds from today's @FSUFootball practice at @EastwoodHQ. The Seminoles will play Arizona State on New Year's Eve at noon in the 2019 @TonyTheTiger_SB. #SunBowl #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/wiMR7FUPsr — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 27, 2019

“It feels great. We won’t talk about last year but it feels great to be back in a bowl,” said FSU interim head coach Odell Haggins. “The kids are experiencing great hospitality and great weather. They’re having fun.”

Haggins has served as the Seminoles’ interim head coach since Willie Taggart was fired in November. This is the second time Haggins has been FSU’s interim coach for a bowl game in the last three years. He led Florida State to a win over Southern Miss in the 2017 Independence Bowl, after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. This time around, Mike Norvell will take over in January.

“I don’t even want to speak on it, but I was back at home (last year),” said FSU sophomore quarterback James Blackman. “It wasn’t a great feeling at all. Being able to play another game with your brothers, your teammates, it’s a blessing. God blessed us with this opportunity and we’re going to take advantage of it.”

Florida State and Arizona State will go head-to-head in the 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at noon on New Year’s Eve.