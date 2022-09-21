EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Time flies when you are having fun and that is something Bernie Olivas, the Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association, can tell you as the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is 100 days away.

“Time flies when you are having fun and I’ll tell you we are 100 days away and we are just going at 100 miles an hour. We want to make this a tremendous game,” said Olivas. “Two years ago, we didn’t even have a game, last year we had a team drop out so we are excited hopefully everything is back to normal. The staff is just incredibly working hard to make this thing work.”

The last two years have been everything but normal when it comes to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. In 2020, the bowl game was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A year later, the threat of the Sun Bowl getting canceled again was one on the table. Miami pulled out of the game due to COVID-19 issues, but the Sun Bowl Association was able to find a replacement on a short turnaround. Central Michigan came in to save the day and ended up beating Washington State, 24-21 on Dec. 31 at the Sun Bowl.

Looking back at it, it was a wild time for everyone involved.

“That week leading up to that when we were looking for teams was pretty stressful, the weather did not cooperate, but I didn’t care. The game was played, especially after a years absence,” said Olivas. “We are looking forward to a normal game. A Pac-12 versus and ACC team and we hope to sell it out.”

Selling out this year’s Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is a big goal Olivas and his staff. Especially after seeing UTEP football sell out their 2022 season opener at the Sun Bowl against North Texas back on Aug. 27.

“We want to sell this game out. El Paso has proven that they can sell out football games like they did at the first UTEP game,” said Olivas. “We want to start the season with a sellout and end the football season with a sellout. We are excited here and like I said, a hundred days out, I’ll tell you what, it got here fast.”

Tickets to the public go on sale, Oct. 3, 2022. Renewing ticket buyers can call 915-533-4416 as soon as possible to purchase their tickets to the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR 100 DAYS TO KICKOFF VIDEO: https://youtu.be/_cJ_x5IJDIo

WHAT: 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

TIME: 12 p.m. (MT)/2 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, Texas

TELEVISION: CBS Sports

RADIO: Bowl Season Radio

WEBSITE: www.sunbowl.org