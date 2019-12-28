Sun City homecoming: Arizona State’s Tony White returns to coach Sun Bowl

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In the year 2000, El Paso native and Burges High School graduate Tony White played in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl for UCLA in a one point loss to Wisconsin.

Little did White know, that 19 years later, he’d return to the game, this time as the defensive coordinator for Arizona State as the Sun Devils face Florida State. The Sun City kid is relishing his homecoming and all that El Paso has given him.

“It’s truly a special deal,” White said. “This place, this city, it’s really a privilege to be here and represent El Paso and do what we do.”

Arizona State defensive coordinator and Burges graduate Tony White (@ASUCoachTW) said a few of his players went to the Cielo Vista WalMart last night. Certainly a powerful thing, and White said it gave them a better understanding of what #ElPasoStrong means. @TonyTheTiger_SB pic.twitter.com/TDAif1N360 — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 27, 2019

Long before White was a Pac-12 defensive coordinator, he was just a kid from Burges with a dream, and the El Paso community helped him achieve it. During White’s senior year, UCLA had an open scholarship.

So, Bruins assistant coach Rocky Long asked KTSM’s 9 Overtime expert Ed Stansbury – who was already committed to UCLA – if anyone in El Paso came to mind. Stansbury immediately mentioned White.

“I still remember that phone call vividly, calling him and saying, ‘hey, if I can get you to UCLA, would you come?” Stansbury said.

For White, it was a no-brainer.

“In one week I was committed to UCLA and had a great career. I was really fortunate, it all started here,” White said. “Just the people, the relationships, Ed, high school football coaches looking out for one another, it really is a special place.”

Almost two decades after he played in the game, White will coach the Sun Bowl in his first game since earning a promotion to defensive coordinator.

“We’re all excited about his opportunity,” said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. “He’s a very knowledgable guy and you knew eventually he’d be a coordinator. I think he’ll do a great job for us.”

“He understands us and how we play as a defense and he understands our character too. He knows how to put a smile on our face,” said ASU linebacker Merlin Robertson.

White’s defense forced 22 turnovers in the regular season and he wants the Sun Devils to assert themselves on New Year’s Eve.

“I want the guys to be aggressive. We have some good coaches here putting together a good game plan to let the boys play fast and physical and hopefully we go out there and play aggressive and physical and don’t slow down,” said White.

It’s not every day White gets to coach in his hometown. He’s taking time to make sure his team sees El Paso through his eyes this week.

They see it’s a diverse city with a lot to do, great people and great food,” White said. “It’s a place that means a lot to a lot of people and is special. They want to come out and show out and represent well.”

White and Arizona State will play Florida State in the 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at noon on New Year’s Eve.