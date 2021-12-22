Sun Bowl game still a go, Miami changing itinerary due to COVID protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is still a go, Sun Bowl officials confirming to KTSM on Wednesday. Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas telling KTSM that despite the Miami football program entering COVID protocols on Tuesday, next Friday’s game is still on.

During a conference call with the Sun Bowl on Wednesday, Miami officials reaffirmed to officials with the Sun Bowl Association that the program is fully committed to playing New Year’s Eve Day in El Paso, and the Hurricanes, who are scheduled to play Washington State, are trending in the right direction.

According to Olivas, there will be a change in Miami’s itinerary as they handle COVID protocols. Both teams were scheduled to arrive in El Paso on Sunday to participate in a week’s worth of bowl festivities. However, Miami’s arrival will be delayed, perhaps as late as Thursday of next week, which would be the day before next Friday’s kickoff at 10 a.m. MT. Sources tell KTSM the Hurricanes have pulled out of practicing at the SISD Student Activities Complex (SAC), indicating they plan on holding bowl practices in Miami. Washington State is still scheduled to arrive on Sunday, and will hold their bowl practices at Eastwood High School in El Paso.

As the pandemic has taught us over the past nearly two years, COVID is unpredictable and the situation is fluid. Same goes for the Sun Bowl, but as of Wednesday evening, game on.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.