Sun Bowl football game scheduled for Dec. 31, 10:30 a.m. kickoff time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl football game is back on the books. After last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 87th edition of the Sun Bowl will kickoff on Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 a.m. MT, getting away from its usual noon kickoff time.

Sun Bowl Association executive director Bernie Olivas and CBS Sports administrators decided to move kickoff up from the original 12 p.m. MT kickoff due to the College Football Playoff Semifinal games being played on the same date.

“The earlier stating time of the 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will benefit both our local audience and our national TV viewers. Locally, our fans will be able to attend one of El Paso’s premier events, and still be able to get home to watch the semifinals of the College Football Playoff,” said Olivas. “Nationally, the CBS broadcast of the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will allow viewers an opportunity to see both our 87-year-old tradition before tuning into the CFP semifinal.”

CBS Sports is carrying a total of 21 games this upcoming college football season with their final game being the Sun Bowl.

“The Sun Bowl Association is very excited to have the game back after a year’s hiatus because of the pandemic and look forward to having great teams from the Pac-12 and ACC back in El Paso,” said Olivas.

WHAT: 87th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

TIME: 10:30 a.m. (MT)/12:30 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, Texas

