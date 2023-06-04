EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association hosted a new president installation and honored volunteers at TopGolf on Sunday, June 4, 2023, announcing Travis Hughes as the new SBA President.

Travis Hughes, who was raised in Venezuela, Brazil and Mexico, received a master’s degree in Financial Services from the American College in Pennsylvania and is board certified in Financial Planning. He’s been in practice for over 30 years and heads up Hughes Financial Group.

“We are all excited to have Travis Hughes lead the Board of Directors this year,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said. “We know the Sun Bowl Association means the world to him and his entire family.”

Along with being an active member of the Sun Bowl Association since 2014 and on the Sun Bowl Board of Advisors in 2013, Hughes has also joined several volunteer organizations. He’s past president of the El Paso Holocaust Museum, current president of the Paso Del Norte Center of Hope, which serves victims of human trafficking.

“It’s an honor to serve as the 2023-2024 Sun Bowl President and I look forward to working with Bernie Olivas, the Sun Bowl Staff and all the volunteers who help throughout the year,” Hughes said. said. “I would like to say, ‘THANK YOU’ to our amazing sponsors and over 700 volunteers, as this organization would not be sustained without them.”

The Sun Bowl Association has been a long-standing family tradition for Hughes. His wife, Nichole Ayoub, is a retired news anchor and was the Sun Queen in 1997. His father-in-law, Amen Ayoub, was the Sun Bowl Association Board President in 2010, when the SBA and the City of El Paso welcomed Notre Dame to Sun Bowl Stadium.

Travis and Nichole enjoy sports and traveling the world with their four children, their twins, Heaton (13) and Hampton (13), Heston (11) and Haven (5).

After installing a new board president, the Sun Bowl Association honored and thanked volunteers. A list of award winners is below.

Sun Bowl Most Valuable Volunteer Award winners (2022 events)

Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament Devante Aguirre

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Float Building Committee

Maria Gonzales

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Committee The Hayes Family

WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Tony & Kristina Ruvalcaba

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Media Host Committee Adriana Ruiz

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game Day Committee Ryan Stephenson

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl PAC-12 Team Host Committee Mark Lindell

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl PAC-12 Band Host Committee Jorge Acosta

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ACC Team Host Committee Mike Neri

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ACC Band Host Committee Tony Cooper

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Provisions Committee Marco Placencia

CBS Host Committee Robert Spencer

Koogler Award Jennifer Stroh Viescas & Raul Viescas (Most Outstanding Volunteer)

Gary Del Palacio President’s Award Richard Dayoub (Given to board member)

Special Recognition Jerry Stephenson

