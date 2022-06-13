EL PASO, Texas – The Sun Bowl Association hosted a new president installation and honored volunteers at TopGolf on Sunday, June 12, 2022, announcing Robert Dunlop as the new SBA President.

Robert Dunlop is the territory sales manager for Schneider Electric Company and was born and raised in Plano, Texas. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Baylor University with a minor in Mathematics and Physics.

“It’s an honor to serve as the 2022-2023 Sun Bowl President and I look forward to working with Bernie Olivas, the Sun Bowl Staff and all the volunteers who help throughout the year,” Dunlop said. said. “I would like to say ‘THANK YOU’ to our amazing sponsors and over 700 volunteers, as this organization would not be sustained without them.”

Along with being an active member of the Sun Bowl Association since 2006, Dunlop has joined several volunteer organizations. He was on the inaugural Board of the First Tee of El Paso, coached youth sports including, soccer, baseball, basketball and football, and was on the Board at the El Paso Country Club, while being the Board President there in 2019.

Dunlop was first involved as a volunteer for the Sun Bowl College All-America Golf Classic. In 2013 he was asked to join the SBA Board of Directors where he served on several committees before being asked to serve as the Board President.

“We are all excited to have Robert Dunlop lead the Board of Directors this year and he has proven himself as he’s volunteered with our golf tournament as well as with marketing and ticket sales,” Executive Director Bernie Olivas said.

Robert started with Schneider Electric as a Product Engineer in 1993 in Dallas, Texas. Dunlop quickly moved up the ranks and by 1996 was running all manufacturing operations for the two plants in Dallas. In 1998, he was relocated to northern California to become the Plant Manager and expand operations in the Bay Area. In 2001, Dunlop was asked to start manufacturing operations in El Paso and become the first Plant Manager and first operations employee in El Paso. Schneider Electric now has four manufacturing plants in El Paso with the fifth slated to open later in 2022.

Dunlop immediately fell in love with the people and City of El Paso, making this home for 21 years, with the exception of a brief move to Tucson. While in Tucson, he quickly realized that El Paso was home and left Schneider Electric to return to El Paso. He accepted a position as Director of Operations for Trans-Expedite until 2013 when he returned to Schneider Electric in his current role.

Dunlop recently married Alexa Zazueta and has two sons. Brady, age 24 is currently at St. Mary’s Law School, while Will, age 21 is a junior at Eastern Michigan University.

After installing a new board president, the Sun Bowl Association honored and thanked volunteers. A list of award winners is below. Due to the pandemic, the SBA did not host a New President Installation/Volunteer Party in 2020 or 2021.

Sun Bowl Most Valuable Volunteer Award winners (2019 & 2021 events)

2019

Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Float Building Committee Tony Valtier

Oscar Leeser’s Hyundai of El Paso Sun Bowl Parade Committee Harvey Roberson

WestStar Bank Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Robin Kobren

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl CBS Host Committee Jon Muir

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Media Host Committee Raul Yturralde

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game Day Committee Catherine Hansen & Casey Britton

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ACC Team Host Committee George Enriquez

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl ACC Band Host Committee Irene Batista

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl PAC-12 Team Host Committee Rick Pinon

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl PAC-12 Band Host Committee BillPaul Cruz

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta Committee Charles Vass

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Provisions Committee Randen Curlin

Koogler Award Kirsten Stephenson (Most Outstanding Volunteer)

Gary Del Palacio President’s Award Bill Coon (Given to board member)

2021

Sun Bowl Adult Flag Football Tournament Aaron Morales

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Float Building Committee

Robin Kobren & Ray Olivas

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade Committee Ismael Legarreta

WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational Robin Kobren

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Media Host Committee Briana Nieto

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Game Day Committee Hailey Daubach

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl PAC-12 Team Host Committee David Martinez

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Provisions Committee Raul Placencia

Koogler Award Linda Lawson (Most Outstanding Volunteer)

Gary Del Palacio President’s Award Tony Valtier (Given to board member)

