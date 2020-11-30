Report: 87th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl canceled in 2020

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — The 87th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will not be played in 2020, according to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy on Monday.

KTSM was working to independently confirm the report with Sun Bowl officials as of Monday afternoon. The Sun Bowl is the second-oldest bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, and was scheduled to kick off at noon on New Year’s Eve.

The Sun Bowl has been canceled this year, sources told @Stadium. Tied as 2nd-longest running bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, the Sun Bowl had been played 86 consecutive seasons since 1935. It is 4th Pac-12 bowl canceled this year & 3rd with an ACC tie-in — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020

Sun Bowl officials told KTSM in mid-November that while they hoped the game would be played, canceling it was not out of the question due to the rash of COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

“If things got really bad, we would just not play it this year,” Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said at the time.

The cancelation of the football game comes after the Sun Bowl golf tournament, and the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament were also canceled.

