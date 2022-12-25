EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the 2022 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl set to get underway on Friday, Dec. 30, Pitt arrived in El Paso on Christmas Day to begin the week of festivities.

The Panthers flew into El Paso International Airport on Sunday afternoon and went through the traditional Mariachi dances at the airport.

Always a fun event every year: the arrival celebrations for the @TonyTheTigerSB participants. Pitt touched down for the Sun Bowl today, the first ACC team to make it to El Paso since 2019.



See their arrival and hear from head coach Pat Narduzzi. UCLA gets here tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/WYc7NLWcev — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 26, 2022

Pitt’s opponent, no. 18 UCLA, will arrive on Monday afternoon. The Panthers will practice in the morning, then both teams will go to TopGolf and the Sun Bowl gift suite.

Kickoff for the 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is set for noon on Dec. 30.