P.O.D. performing at the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl halftime show

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Sun Bowl Association and the Ysleta del Sun Pueblo announced P.O.D. as their halftime performers for the 2019 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The popular Christian nu-metal band, which made a name for itself in the early 2000s, is scheduled to entertain El Pasoans on Dec. 31, according to a release.

This will be the first time since 2017 that the Sun Bowl is featuring an entertainer. Country artist Frank Ray performed that year.

The Sun Bowl association says P.O.D. has a 15-year career under their belt, with remarkable achievements, including worldwide sales exceeding $10 million and a series of chart-topping radio hits. Some of their top hits include “Alive,” “Youth of the Nation,” “Boom” and “Southtown.”

P.O.D. is currently touring in Europe and returns to the United States in December, the release said.