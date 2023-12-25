EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – No. 16 Notre Dame arrived for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Christmas Eve and now, on Christmas Day, the gang’s all here.

No. 19 Oregon State joined the Fighting Irish in the Sun City on Monday in time for the 90th edition of the Sun Bowl. The Beavers and interim head coach Kefense Hynson touched down around 2:30 p.m. MT.

OSU, like Notre Dame, was greeted with the traditional Sun Bowl greeting of Folklorico dancers and a mariachi band and then joined the dancers for a couple of songs, while Hynson was given a sombrero.

“We’re excited, it’s awesome. We can sense the hospitality already. This week couldn’t come here soon enough. We’re ready to go play football and prepare the next couple of days,” Hynson said. “It’s a lot of the guys’ first time in El Paso. The heavy lifting is done, this is the familiar part, practicing football, enjoying a new place, a new city. So, this will be fun.”

It’s OSU’s first trip to El Paso for the Sun Bowl since they beat Pitt 3-0 in 2008. Notre Dame last came to El Paso in 2010, beating Miami 33-17.

Hynson, normally the Beavers’ wide receivers coach, is filling in as the interim head coach after Jonathan Smith left for Michigan State last month. OSU defensive coordinator Trent Bray was promoted to head coach, but will not be coaching the bowl game, instead focusing on getting the Beavers ready for next year.

Oregon State will be without starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the transfer portal last month. Running back Damien Martinez also won’t play after getting a DUI. Ben Gulbranson will start at quarterback for the Beavers vs. Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will also be without some key players, including quarterback Sam Hartman, who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said on Sunday that they feel prepared to play the players that did choose to play in the Sun Bowl.

“We knew right away who would and wouldn’t play. This group has rallied and it’s given a lot of young guys the opportunity to play and compete and I’m excited to see what they’ll do in this game,” Freeman said.

Notre Dame practiced in El Paso on Christmas Day. Both teams will work out in the Sun City on Tuesday.

Notre Dame and Oregon State will kickoff in the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at noon on Dec. 29 at Sun Bowl Stadium.