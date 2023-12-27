EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, No. 16 Notre Dame is not only making its second appearance in the game, its also looking for its first-ever win over No. 19 Oregon State.

The Beavers have beaten the Fighting Irish both times they’ve played, in a pair of bowl games in the last 25 years. OSU won the 2001 Fiesta Bowl over the Irish, then beat them in the 2004 Insight Bowl too.

Notre Dame is currently a six-point favorite and is at 9-3 is also looking to secure its first 10-win season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The last did it in 2021 under former coach Brian Kelly.

Notre Dame is right on the precipice of hitting that 10-win mark that they’ve gotten to six times since 2015. They’ll be the prohibitive favorite and playing in front of a sold-out, pro-Irish crowd on Friday, looking to get it done.

“It’s first about just winning the game, but obviously that’s in the back of our mind,” defensive back Jaden Mickey said. “Sitting at nine right now and coming from nine last year, just to take a step forward as a program and as a team.”

The 2023 Sun Bowl is the first time since 2008 that both teams are ranked. OSU and Notre Dame kick off at noon on Friday.