EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Exactly three weeks ago, No. 16 Notre Dame was the surprise selection of the bowl season when the Fighting Irish were selected to play in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

On Christmas Eve, El Paso got an early Christmas present when Notre Dame touched down in time to play in the 90th edition of the game on Dec. 29. The Fighting Irish will battle No. 19 Oregon State in the game.

Head coach Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish players were greeted by the traditional mariachi band and folklorico dancers, something that Freeman had never seen before.

“It’s like nothing before. I’ve been to a lot of bowl games and I have to say that this is at the top for the arrival. To be at the 90th Sun Bowl, I know our program is grateful for this opportunity,” Freeman said.

The first (and last) time Notre Dame played in the Sun Bowl in 2010, it brought the largest economic impact El Paso has ever seen from the Sun Bowl.

Bowl game officials and Notre Dame fans in El Paso are hopeful this year’s game could bring the same.

“I think it’s huge. It’s one of the most prestigious teams there is and there’s a lot of people in El Paso that support them, so it’s huge for El Paso,” said Joey Herrera, a Notre Dame fan from Fabens.

Oregon State will arrive in El Paso on Christmas day for the game. Kickoff is slated for Friday at noon at Sun Bowl Stadium.