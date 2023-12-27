EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since 1995, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl has partnered with the Pac-12 Conference to provide the game with one of its two participating teams each year.

Other conferences have come and gone, but the Pac-12 has been the constant, until now. Conference realignment totally blew up the Pac-12 this fall, as 10 of the 12 teams that are in the league this season are jetting for the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC come 2024.

Left out of the free-for-all were 2023 Sun Bowl participant Oregon State and Washington State, leaving the Beavers and Cougars standing in the proverbial living room like Will Smith at the end of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, wondering what’s next.

“It’s been kind of crazy, to be honest with you, but we just try to take it one day at a time,” said Oregon State wide receiver Jesiah Irish. “I’m a senior so I feel for the younger guys, but we’ve been focusing on one week at a time and not letting the next year dwell over us.”

To make ends meet in 2024, Oregon State and Washington State have formed a scheduling alliance with the Mountain West Conference for football and the West Coast Conference for other sports starting next year.

However, perhaps it’s fitting – or maybe just ironic – that one of the teams left behind by the Pac-12 is potentially the last Pac-12 team to ever play in the Sun Bowl, in the game’s 90th edition.

It would certainly make sense for the Sun Bowl to be shopping around for a new conference with the Pac-12 imploding, but sources told KTSM that the bowl game hasn’t yet completely decided what direction it will go in, be it the Big 12, Big Ten or something else entirely to partner with the ACC.

For Oregon State, they dealt with all the realignment news this year and still went 8-4, finishing the regular season in the top 20 of the College Football Playoff rankings.

“I think the conference falling apart and everyone looking for a new home has shown a lot about people,” Beavers defensive back Jack Kane said. “My teammates in that locker room stick through it and stay true to who they are and we’re just trying to win this game to end the season on a good note.”

The Beavers would love nothing more than to end their Pac-12 run with a win over the prestigious No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday, as a message to those who didn’t find them worthwhile in the latest round of conference realignment.

“Everyone left us; we never needed the opinions of everyone else, we’re going out to do what we do,” said OSU linebacker John McCartan. “It’s us against the world and Beaver Nation so we’re just going to continue to do that and go out and get a win.”

If this is indeed the Beavers last appearance in the Sun Bowl for awhile – or even, ever – then history is on their side. Oregon State is undefeated in the game, with wins in 2006 over Missouri and 2008 over Pitt.

OSU is also undefeated all-time against Notre Dame, beating the Irish in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl and the 2004 Insight Bowl.

The Beavers will look to close the 2023 season with a big win over the Irish on Friday at noon in the 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.