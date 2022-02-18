EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Sun Bowl Association announced Friday the renewal of the title sponsorship for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

After the success of the 2019 game, which featured Arizona State defeating Florida State, 20-14, Kellogg’s took the initiative to help the Sun Bowl Association pay gameday workers in 2020, the year the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was put-off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl received plenty of national attention as the 2021 game initially was supposed to feature Miami taking on Washington State, however Miami withdrew from participation due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas was able to find a replacement team in Central Michigan within 24 hours of the Miami Hurricanes notifying the SBA of withdrawal.

“We, at Kellogg’s, have seen how extremely invested the community of El Paso is in this game and the events that surround the game and we want to continue to be a part of it,” said Sadie Garcia, Marketing Director for Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®. “Kellogg’s has been able to take Mission Tiger™ to the schools of El Paso and we are excited to continue this partnership.”

The postseason contest features a Power-Five matchup between members of the ACC and Pac-12 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 31, 2022, and will be televised for the 55th consecutive year on CBS. The agreement between the Sun Bowl Association and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes was originally brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

The multiyear partnership is marked by Tony the Tiger being the first mascot to lend his name to a college football bowl game. What’s more, Tony has and will continue to promote the Sun Bowl Association’s inaugural mission — helping kids play sports.

In 1935, the first-ever Sun Bowl was played to benefit underprivileged children and to finance improvements for the El Paso High School Stadium. In 2019, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl aligned with Tony’s Mission Tiger™ initiative, raising awareness and funds for at-risk middle school sports programs through a multiyear partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org. Whether a team has been eliminated, needs to upgrade training equipment or needs new uniforms, “Mission Tiger” is ready to help.

“Tony the Tiger has been dedicated to fueling active kids since 1952, and it’s a core value we share with the founders of the Sun Bowl Association,” said Fuller. “At Frosted Flakes, we believe every kid should have a chance to be able to play like a Tiger and are committed to helping keep middle school kids active in the El Paso community and beyond.”

The Sun Bowl features events throughout the week of the bowl game that celebrate the city and welcome visitors to enjoy the sense of community that comes from playing and watching football.

“Partnering with Kellogg’s over the past three years has been spectacular,” said Olivas. “The impact the company has had on our community is nothing short of amazing! From donating through Mission Tiger to middle schools to donating a million meals to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, while also paying gameday employees that were supposed to work our [canceled] game in 2020; Kellogg’s and the teams we have had the privilege to work with have been second-to-none.” Bernie Olivas – Sun Bowl Association Executive Director

Officials say that, addition to the exclusive naming rights, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will continue to use its fresh logo which has turned heads all across the country and amongst the bowl games.

The fully integrated partnership amplifies across digital and social media, content, in-stadium exposure, product sampling and on-site activation at the game and other Sun Bowl organization events.

For all information on the 2022 Tony the Tiger® Sun Bowl visit the website or calling 915-533-4416.

