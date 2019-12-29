Florida State’s mantra for Sun Bowl: Win one for Odell

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Playing in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl for the first time since 1966, Florida State enters its showdown with Arizona State at a crossroads.

Former head coach Willie Taggart was fired in early November; new head coach Mike Norvell takes over in January. In the meantime, Odell Haggins has been serving as Florida State’s interim head coach for the second time in three years.

Haggins has been with the ‘Noles since 1994 and has the players full backing. They’re hoping to get a bowl victory for him.

“He put in a lot of work to help us get here the last couple of months and did a lot to help us become the men we are today,” sophomore quarterback James Blackman said. “Everyone loves Coach Odell and there will be no better feeling than getting a win for him.”

“Someone that’s put 30 years of their life into this program, we want to lay it all on the line for him,” junior defensive end Janarius Robinson said. “He does the same for us. So we just want to give it our all for this bowl game and get a win.”

This isn’t new territory for Haggins; as the interim head coach in 2017 after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M, he led the Seminoles to an Independence Bowl victory over Southern Miss.

Florida State will look to finish the season above .500, at 7-6, with a win over Arizona State on New Year’s Eve in the Sun Bowl.