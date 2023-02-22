Fort Bliss is moving some of the events associated with the Fan Fiesta to Fort Bliss on Dec. 29.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 90th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl officially has a date and time.

Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas told KTSM on Wednesday that the 2023 edition of El Paso’s game will be played on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, and kick off at noon on CBS, as is the game’s tradition.

For the second year in a row, the Sun Bowl moved the game off of its traditional New Year’s Eve time slot to accommodate fans for the College Football Playoff games.

Per Sun Bowl officials, the 2023 edition of the @TonyTheTigerSB will be played on Friday, December 29 at noon. It’ll be the 90th edition of El Paso’s game. pic.twitter.com/9lRzpVmQZy — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) February 22, 2023

The 2023 edition will certainly be special for the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, since it is the 90th anniversary of the game.

If the 90th game is as good as the 89th edition, everyone will be in for a treat. Pittsburgh took down UCLA 37-35 on a last-second field goal in the 2022 version of the game.