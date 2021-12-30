EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Central Michigan has finally set foot in El Paso a day before the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Chippewas arrived in El Paso Thursday at around 3:00 p.m. local time after almost a five and a half hour drive from Tucson, Arizona.

The program was welcomed by Mariachis and Folklorico dancers at the Marriot El Paso Airport.

It was a welcoming that Sun Bowl executive director Bernie Olivas said would be expected.

“We are going to give them [Central Michigan] the same type of welcome that we give everyone who comes into town,” said Olivas early Thursday morning before the CMU’s arrival.

Central Michigan has been holding its team practices this week at the University of Arizona’s Arizona Stadium.

The Chippewas are stepping in for the University of Miami after the Hurricanes pulled out of the Sun Bowl due to COVID-19 issues, and the cancelation of the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

The 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game is set for Friday, December 31st at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.