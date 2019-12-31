Arizona State wins wild Sun Bowl to end 2019 college football season in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – College football fans were treated to a big-play filled Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona State pulled off the 20-14 victory over Florida State thanks to a fourth quarter pick-6.

“It was important to the seniors,” said Arizona State coach Herm Edwards. “This will be the last time a lot of them play a football game.”

Florida State coach Odell Haggins said the loss was a disappointment, but it will be a step in getting better and getting the Seminoles back to dominance.

“We grew this year and we will be back,” he said. “It’s about creating great habits and when you have that, you have a great culture.”

The last Seminole drive also ended with a fumble recovered by the Sun Devils.

Haggins added: “We turned the ball over and we need to play better. We will play better next year.”

The Sun Devils took a 9-0 lead in to halftime after three exciting drives sputtered before reaching the end zone. Kicker Cristian Zendejas knock all three field goal attempts through. He would end up the Special Teams Player of the Game.

The Seminoles responded in the third quarter with big play after big play that put them up 14-9. First it was a Ontaria Wilson toucdown run just a few plays after a flea flicker. Then Tamorrion Terry caught a 91-yard touchdown pass from James Blackman.

“The defense gave up two big plays, but other than that they came through,” Edwards said.

However, when it looked like FSU was poised to start a third energetic drive, Blackman was picked off by Willie Harts who returned it 25-yards the other way for the Sun Devils touchdown. The two-point conversion gave Arizona State the lead, 20-14 with 10:06 to play.

“I didn’t see anything special, I just played where coach White wanted me to and it came to me,” Harts said.

Blackman said there was a little miscommunication on the play, but said it was no excuse for the turnover.

“Ultimately, I need to not give the ball away,” he said.

It was only fitting that the defense won what was a defensive slobber knocker from the beginning. Both teams were able to force fumbles, interceptions and even a blocked FG.

But it was Arizona’s six turnovers that gave the Sun Devil’s the victory.

“That was just unbelievable, our defense is on fire right now,” Harts said.