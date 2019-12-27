Arizona State, Florida State touch down in El Paso for 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Arizona State and Florida State both arrived in El Paso on Thursday afternoon, to begin preparations for the 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Seminoles (6-6) and the Sun Devils (7-5) were each greeted by mariachis, folklorico dancers and the Sun Court and danced their way into the Sun City, a tradition unlike any other in college football.

More from the arrivals of @FSUFootball and @ASUFootball for the 86th @TonyTheTiger_SB. If @HermEdwards dancing to mariachi music in a sombrero doesn't get you fired up for the week, I don't know what will. pic.twitter.com/WOtmkZb45W — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 27, 2019

Head coaches for both teams – ASU’s Herm Edwards and FSU’s interim coach Odell Haggins – were each given their own sombreros to wear the rest of their visit as well.

“I got this hat on so I’m going to be in trouble, the players will get after me but there’s a lot of history in this bowl,” Edwards said.

After brief practices, the Sun Devils and Seminoles traded off hitting balls at Top Golf and picking out their gifts from the Sun Bowl suite.

They’re here to have fun, but they’re also here to win a football game. Both Arizona State and Florida State begin bowl practices in earnest on Friday morning.

“When you get in a bowl game it means you’ve done well as a football team,” Edwards said. “We’re a young team and this is just another step in our progress of trying to build a good football team. I think our young guys are excited about being here.”

“These kids fought hard, we all have a lot of respect for them,” Haggins said. We’re going to have some fun, but this is a business trip so we’re going to come play hard too. Florida State is used to playing in bowls year in and year out and thanks to our kids they got us in this bowl.”

The Seminoles and Sun Devils will kick off in the 86th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl at noon on New Year’s Eve.