Aberg takes four-shot lead into final round of Sun Bowl Classic

EL PASO, Texas – Ludvig Aberg, who came into the tournament rated No. 44 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), shot a 9-under-par 62 in round one to take the lead in the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic and held that lead by shooting a 5-under-par in round two on the El Paso Country Club course.

Aberg is 14-under par entering the final round on Tuesday.

Aberg, who is an amateur at Texas Tech, marked a total of 15 birdies in two rounds of play and heads into the final round with a four-stroke lead over Zan Luka Stirn, who marked an 8-under-par 63 in the second round. Aberg shot six consecutive birdies in round one, from hole No. 11 to hole No. 16 before paring on 17 and marking another birdie on the par four, 18.

“It was a lot of fun out there today and the pace of play was very good. There was no waiting at all,” Aberg said. “Some days where the hole just feels like a bucket and today was one of those days.”

Zan Luka Stirn, who is currently playing as an amateur at Arkansas State, tallied nine birdies in round two, posting an 8-under-par 63 to move up seven spots from round one to the No. 2 spot. Garett Reband, who grew up in Fort Worth, Texas and is playing at Oklahoma, is in third place with two-round score of 7-under-par 135.

Phillip Barbaree, a native of Shreveport, La., is in a tie for fourth with Mason Overstreet, of Kingfisher, Okla. and Mattias Schmid of Maxhvette, Germany. They are all sitting at 6-under-par. Barbaree plays at LSU, Overstreet is attending and playing the University of Arkansas and Schmid plays for Louisville.

“I just wanted to go out there and see what happens. I need to make a lot of birdies and to give myself chances to move up,” said Barbaree.

The final round of action of the Sun Bowl Marathon All-America Golf Classic kicks off at 8 a.m. (MT) tee times through 8:50 a.m. (MT). The tournament is free and open to the public and everyone is invited to get out and watch future PGA players.