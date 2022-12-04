EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two years of turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was due for some good news. They got it on Sunday.

The Sun Bowl committee announced that 18th-ranked UCLA (9-3) and Pittsburgh (8-4) were the participants for the 89th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl later this month.

Kickoff is slated for noon on Dec. 30 at Sun Bowl Stadium and it will air, as it does every year, on CBS.

Sun Bowl executives said that UCLA was its top choice from the Pac-12 and when it became clear that an eight-win Pitt team would be available too, it made the decision even easier for the committee.

UCLA and Pitt have played 14 times historically but have not squared off since 1972. The Bruins have won nine of the 14 meetings between the two sides.

The Bruins are led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet. As for Pitt, the Panthers’ running back Israel Abanikanda ranks in the top 10 nationally in rushing yards. Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis is a transfer from USC.

It remains unclear if any of those players will choose to opt out of the game, but ACC Defensive Player of the Year Calijah Kancey has already announced that he won’t play for Pitt when they come to El Paso.

UCLA last played in the Sun Bowl in 2013, beating Virginia Tech 42-12. Pitt came to El Paso in 2018, losing to Stanford, 14-13.