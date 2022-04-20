EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC will be auctioning a Star Wars-themed player-worn warm up jersey in honor of Star Wars night on Wednesday, May 4.

Club officials share that proceeds will benefit Ciudad Nueva Community Outreach and the El Paso Locomotive Foundation.

Bidding will start the morning of Friday, April 29 and will end at 5:00 p.m. MT the following Friday, May 6.

You must text “BID” to 844-311-5007 to be part of the bidding, which ill begin at $120 with each bid placed in $10 increments.







Ciudad Nueva is an El Paso-based community outreach that seeks to empower the Rio Grande Neighborhood.

In its outreach, Ciudad Nueva provides support for the Rio Grande Neighborhood’s youth, families, and the community through youth programs, professional development opportunities, leadership programming, and service opportunities.

