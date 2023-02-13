EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six local high school basketball teams landed spots in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) rankings on Monday.

In Class 5A boys, Chapin (25-6, 14-0 District 1-5A) moved up a spot to be ranked 18th. This is the fourth consecutive week that the Huskies have been ranked.

In Class 4A boys, Harmony Science Academy (27-5, 9-0 District 1-4A) stayed ranked 24th in the latest poll. It is the fifth week in a row HSA has been ranked and the third they’ve been ranked 24th.

In Class 3A boys, Tornillo (29-1, 11-0 District 4-3A) grabbed their highest ranking of the regular season. The Coyotes were ranked 15th in the latest poll. This is the seventh straight week Tornillo has been ranked.

Over to the girls’ side, Franklin (25-3, 16-0 District 1-6A) stayed ranked 25th for the third week in a row in Class 6A.

In Class 5A, two local teams made the cut. Both Chapin (27-6, 13-2 District 1-5A) and Burges (25-3, 12-2 District 1-5A) were ranked 25th in the latest poll.

