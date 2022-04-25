EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Socorro Independent School District (SISD) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for a second Student Activity Complex (SAC) as part of the voter-approved 2017 Bond program.

SISD Superintendent Nate Carman joined board trustees, Bond Accountability Committee members as well as other administrators and students to break ground on the complex known as the Student Activities Complex (SAC) II.

The new facility will include a new athletic field, concession areas, locker rooms, officers, and conference rooms for fine arts.

Officials say the new stadium will have a capacity of 6,500. The SAC II will serve various athletic and special event activities for students and staff across the district.

The new complex will be located next to the existing SAC in SISD.











For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.